Speeding believed to be cause of deadly crash in southeast Fort Collins early Friday morning, police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A deadly crash in southeast Fort Collins early Friday morning is believed to have been caused by driver who was speeding at the time of the incident, according to a Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson.

The single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of E. Harmony Rd. and S. Timberline Rd. at approximately 2 a.m. Friday. The occupant of the Kia sedan, only identified as a man, died at the scene of the crash, according to a spokesperson with Fort Collins Police Services.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Kia was traveling east on E. Harmony Rd. toward S. Timberline Rd. when the vehicle “left the roadway and collided with a dumpster enclosure in a nearby parking lot,” a news release states.

The spokesperson said the Kia sustained severe damage during the crash, adding investigators believe excessive speed contributed to the seriousness of the crash.

“As we proceed with this investigation, we urge the community to adhere to posted speed limits. A collaborative effort is essential for ensuring safer roadways for all users,” said Sergeant David Lindsay, who oversees the CRASH Team, in a prepared statement.

Eastbound E. Harmony Rd. was closed between McMurry Avenue and South Timberline Road for approximately four hours while investigators processed the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer Phil Morris at (970) 419-3273. The cause of death and manner of death will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office at a later time.