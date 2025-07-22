Professional bull riders take over CSU's Canvas Stadium in first for university, PBR

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Cowboys took over Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium Monday night, marking a major milestone for the university and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization.

This is the first time PBR has been in Fort Collins. The "Last Cowboy Standing" event features 35 of the most talented bull riders who will compete over two nights in a ride-to-survive format, with the winner earning $100,000 of the $200,000 total purse.

"It was a fortuitous meeting that we had," said John Weber, director of athletics for CSU. "We've got some mutual friends that helped put this together, and we worked on it really, really hard over the last six months and got it done, and just honestly, I cannot wait to see it tonight."

Canvas Stadium opened in 2017 and can seat 36,500. Weber said this is the first time an entertainment act has come onto campus in a place built to be a multipurpose facility.

"At Colorado State University, we've got our roots in ag. We've got a long history of supporting that, and really look forward to bringing that to town here," he said. "We've got a whole bunch of alumni and faculty, and students that are super excited about this."

One of the cowboys participating in the event is Colorado native and 2009 PBR World Champion Kody Lostroh.

"Being here at Fort Collins at CSU and being a Colorado native is pretty special to me because we've never had this type of event this close to home," Lostroh said. "And so, it's really historic, especially being the Last Cowboy Standing; that's an event that's a pretty prestigious event to win."

Having competed in the first Last Cowboy Standing, Lostroh is excited he can now enjoy this event in his own backyard.

"The reason this is all coming together now is because CSU and the PBR got together," Lostroh said. "CSU has really been looking forward to having an event like this. PBR is looking for a new home for the Last Cowboy Standing, so it really, really meshed well."

For bull owners like Pat Triplett, this event allows him to showcase his bulls at the highest level with the best riders in the world.

"Just the fact is that the stock contractors have an opportunity to make more money and for different venues," Triplett said. "This is great, I love it."

While this is a first for CSU, Weber noted the overall importance this event will have on the area.

"We anticipate to be able to do more of these sorts of things and really take advantage of this phenomenal facility that we have here in Fort Collins and at Colorado State," said Weber. "The economic impact that we make on the university and on to the region is meaningful, so this is a really great chance for us to get this done.

Tickets for Tuesday are still available online and can be purchased here. Country star Jon Pardi will perform after the event.