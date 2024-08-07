Watch Now
Police: Fort Collins transit center shut down after man falsely reports he has explosives

Fort Collins Police Services
Posted
and last updated

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins South Transit Center was shut down for several hours after a man falsely reported that he had explosives, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

The department received a report of a bomb threat at the transit center around 11:20 a.m.

According to Fort Collins police, a man got off a Transfort bus, placed three bags on the platform and told a nearby security guard that one of the bags contained a bomb. The security guard contacted police, which activated the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad. Transit center staff terminated operations, and the railroad as well as surrounding pathways were closed.

The bomb squad investigated the bags and determined there were no explosive materials.

The man was located near the transit center and taken into custody for false report of explosives (Class 5 felony) and hindering transportation (Class 2 misdemeanor). Fort Collins police did not release the man's identity.

Fort Collins police said the investigation took roughly six hours. Nearby businesses and a construction site were evacuated as a precaution.

