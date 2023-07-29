Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash at Fort Collins intersection

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash at a Fort Collins intersection early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5:03 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect Road and South Lemay Avenue.

First responders discovered that the motorcyclist had serious injuries and began life-saving efforts. Despite best efforts, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, Fort Collins Police Services said.

According to investigators from the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team, the motorcycle, which was traveling westbound on Prospect, was approaching the intersection when a truck that was traveling eastbound on Prospect began to make a left turn onto South Lemay. Police say the motorcycle collided with the front fender on the passenger side of the truck.

Investigators are working to determine if speed and/or right of way were factors in the crash.

“This is the second fatal crash involving a motorcycle in less than a week. We continue to ask all road users to be cognizant of their surroundings, follow traffic laws and observe rights of way as they are in place to keep all road users safe,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech in a statement.

The intersection was closed for roughly 4.5 hours as investigators processed the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Philip Morris at 970-221-6540.