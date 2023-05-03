Watch Now
Man with autism who functions at 5-year-old level missing in Fort Collins, CBI says

The man has a fear of police officers and police patrol cars, according to authorities
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A man with autism who is also bipolar has been reported missing in Fort Collins and law enforcement say they are concerned for his safety.

Collin Best, 27, was last seen on foot Tuesday at approximately 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Riverside Avenue in Fort Collins.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials said in a Developmental Disabilities Alert Wednesday Best walked away from the area and has autism and is also bipolar. He functions at about 5-year-old level and there are concerns for his safety, a Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said.

“Colin has been suicidal in the past. He also has a fear of police officers and police patrol cars. It is unknown how Collin will reaction if contacted by police,” the alert reads.

Best was described as white, with brown hair and eyes. He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Fort Collins Police Department at (970) 221-6540, extension 7.

