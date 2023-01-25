Watch Now
Man struck, killed by bus in Fort Collins early Tuesday night, police say

Posted at 7:04 AM, Jan 25, 2023
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A man was struck and killed by a bus in Fort Collins early Tuesday night, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Fort Collins police was notified about a bus crash involving a pedestrian on Portner Road near the intersection with E. Trilby Road at around 7:06 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries from the crash. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the bus was not injured and police do not suspect he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at this time.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) team responded to take over the investigation.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted and their families," said Fort Collins Police Deputy Chief Greg Yeager.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

