Watch Now
NewsFront RangeFort Collins

Actions

Man spent more than six hours in Poudre River evading authorities, Fort Collins police say

handcuffs
Denver7
handcuffs
Posted at 9:54 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 23:54:48-04

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he spent more than six hours in the Poudre River evading authorities, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

The incident began on Thursday as members of the Neighborhood Engagement Team (NET) were conducting patrols in an area that's seen multiple drug complaints from residents, the department said in a release.

Officers spotted Michael Cortez, 31, who was wanted on seven warrants — four of which were felony warrants, according to the department. Cortez got into a vehicle as a passenger and began to leave, the department said.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 900 block of North Shields Street. Cortez allegedly exited the vehicle and ran off with a backpack, with officers chasing behind him.

According to Fort Collins police, Cortez jumped into the Poudre River and began to float down the river. At the sections where the river was shallow, he would stand up and walk on foot with the current, according to the department.

At some point, Cortez became separated from the backpack. Officers, along with members from the Poudre Fire Authority, recovered it downstream from him.

According to the department, the backpack contained 35 grams of methamphetamine.

Cortez floated down to almost College Avenue, according to Fort Collins police, and stood in waist-deep water in the middle of the river. He allegedly refused to surrender.

Poudre Fire Authority members threw multiple ropes at him to help him exit the river, but Cortez allegedly threw the ropes away and resisted the efforts.

Fort Collins police used a drone to keep an eye on Cortez.

Multiple teams from the police department, including the SWAT Team, the Criminal Impact Unit and members of the K9 team, responded to help. Officers determined it was not safe to enter the river due to the river's temperature and flow rate, Fort Collins police said.

After spending more than six hours in the river, and with nightfall approaching, Cortez exited the river and was taken into custody with assistance from a K9, according to Fort Collins police.

Cortez was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the seven warrants, as well as the following new charges:

  • Distribution of a controlled substance
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Fail or refusal to leave a premise
D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know