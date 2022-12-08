Watch Now
Man killed in law enforcement shooting during court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Dec 08, 2022
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One man was killed in a law enforcement shooting during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins Thursday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced.

Around 10:45 a.m., two LCSO deputies attempted a court-ordered eviction at a home in the 2300 block of West County Road 38E, also known as West Harmony Road, in Fort Collins.

Deputies knocked on the door, according to the sheriff's office, and a man opened it. The deputies told the man they were there for an eviction, and the man pointed a gun at deputies, the sheriff's office said.

According to LCSO, deputies told the man to drop the weapon before one deputy fired their weapon, striking him.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated to investigate the shooting.

