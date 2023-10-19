Man jaywalking along College Avenue struck and killed by incoming vehicle in Fort Collins, police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are urging residents to cross streets safely after a man was struck and killed along a busy intersection early Wednesday evening.

The deadly crash happened along S. College Ave. just south of the intersection with E. Harmony Rd. at approximately 7:28 p.m.

At the scene, police found a man in the roadway with serious injures who was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation into the circumstances of the crash revealed that a 2008 white Chevrolet work van was going south on College Ave. when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing from the east side of the road to the west.

The man was jaywalking and was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash, a spokesperson for the police department said in a news release.

“This is an unfortunate event that will have a long-lasting impact on multiple people involved. We ask that pedestrians utilize crosswalks for their safety, especially on roadways where the speed limits are higher,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Southbound College Ave. was closed between Harmony Rd. to South Mason St. for approximately four hours while investigators processed the scene.

Police are asking businesses in the area who may have surveillance footage of the roadway to check and see if it captured anything, and anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already spoken to police to contact Officer Phillip Morris at (970) 221-6540.

