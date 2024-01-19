Man in mobility scooter struck by truck while crossing the street in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man in a mobility scooter was seriously injured after he was struck by a truck while crossing the street Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8:19 a.m. in the 200 block of West Lake Street.

According to Fort Collins police, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Libbie Coy Way and stopped for the stop sign at West Lake Street. A man in an electric mobility scooter was on the north side of Lake Street and traveling westbound in the crosswalk. At that time, the driver of the Silverado began to make a left turn to go east on Lake Street and struck the man, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Fort Collins police said charges are pending against the driver.

“It is essential that all drivers are cognizant of roadway users and pedestrians in and around crosswalks,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.