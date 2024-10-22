Man arrested after allegedly walking around Fort Collins charter school with BB gun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly walked around a Fort Collins charter school with a BB gun.

The Fort Collins Police Services said it received a call around 3:46 p.m. about a man with a gun who was walking around the campus of Liberty Common Charter School, located at 2130 West Horsetooth Road.

The man reportedly walked from the school grounds west on Horsetooth Road as a parent and school employee followed him. Fort Collins police said the man never entered a school building and was not near any children.

There were after-hours activities going on at the school at the time. Fort Collins police said school staff kept the children inside the building as authorities searched for the man.

Officers arrived and took Brian Sudduth, 33, into custody. Fort Collins police said Sudduth had a BB gun that looked like a realistic firearm.

Sudduth was arrested for several charges:



Interference with staff/ faculty/ students of an educational institution with threat of bodily injury or with a deadly weapon (Class 1 misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 1 drug misdemeanor)

Violation of a protection order (Class 1 misdemeanor)

Disorderly conduct (Class 1 petty offense)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (Drug petty offense)

“The immediate actions taken by Liberty Commons staff and the quick response by our patrol officers and SROs taking this suspect into custody, helped to ensure the safety of the children and staff at the school,” said Lieutenant Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Police School Resource Officer Unit, in a statement.