Man allegedly touched women's private areas at several Fort Collins businesses

Denver7
Posted at 10:31 PM, Mar 03, 2023
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly touching women's private areas at businesses across Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Police Services received multiple calls about a man touching women at a business in the 100 block of West Troutman Parkway. Shortly after, the department received similar calls from neighboring businesses along the south College Avenue corridor, Fort Collins police said in a Facebook post.

Officers arrived and located a man near South College Avenue and Swallow Road who matched the description provided by victims. He was also caught on the businesses' surveillance video, according to police.

The department said a victim positively identified the man, who was later identified by police as Rory Seltsam.

Seltsam was booked into the Larimer County Jail for one count of unlawful sexual contact against an at-risk adult, six counts of unlawful sexual contact, two counts of harassment, and one count of harassment - strike/shove/kick. He received a $500 cash bond.

