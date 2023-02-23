Watch Now
NewsFront RangeFort Collins

Actions

Man allegedly kidnapped elderly woman who was waiting in her vehicle in Fort Collins

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:36 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 00:36:00-05

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man is accused of kidnapping an elderly woman who was waiting in her vehicle, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

The incident happened Tuesday while the woman was waiting for her husband, who was shopping inside a business.

According to police, a man got into the woman's vehicle and drove off with her inside. He stopped at a different location and let her exit the vehicle, Fort Collins police said. She then called 911.

Officers spotted the vehicle and "followed it until it stop," then took the man — later identified as Cesar Bugarin — into custody, the department said in a Facebook post.

During the investigation, officers learned Bugarin allegedly crashed another vehicle into a pond near Horsetooth and Ziegler. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating that crash.

Bugarin was booked into the Larimer County Detention Center for aggravated robbery of an at-risk adult, kidnapping and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here