Man allegedly kidnapped elderly woman who was waiting in her vehicle in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man is accused of kidnapping an elderly woman who was waiting in her vehicle, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

The incident happened Tuesday while the woman was waiting for her husband, who was shopping inside a business.

According to police, a man got into the woman's vehicle and drove off with her inside. He stopped at a different location and let her exit the vehicle, Fort Collins police said. She then called 911.

Officers spotted the vehicle and "followed it until it stop," then took the man — later identified as Cesar Bugarin — into custody, the department said in a Facebook post.

During the investigation, officers learned Bugarin allegedly crashed another vehicle into a pond near Horsetooth and Ziegler. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating that crash.

Bugarin was booked into the Larimer County Detention Center for aggravated robbery of an at-risk adult, kidnapping and aggravated motor vehicle theft.