Man allegedly broke into Fort Collins outdoor gear store, attempted to steal firearms

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Fort Collins outdoor gear store early Monday morning and attempting to steal firearms.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, officers were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to a report of a burglary at Jax Outdoor Gear, located at 1200 North College Avenue. The 911 caller said the gun counter had been broken into.

Fort Collins Police SWAT and K9 teams also responded due to the possibility that the suspect was still inside and possibly armed.

Thomas McMullen, 35, was found inside and apprehended as he exited the store, according to Fort Collins police. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries sustained during the alleged burglary, then booked into the Larimer County Jail for multiple felony charges. The Larimer County District Attorney's Office will determine the official charges at a later date.

McMullen is accused of causing thousands of dollars-worth of damage. He also allegedly accessed multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

“This incident highlights the potential dangers associated with burglaries involving firearms. The swift response and coordinated efforts of Fort Collins Police and their tactical units were crucial in preventing the potential release of several firearms onto the streets. The professionalism and collaborative spirit demonstrated by our officers in handling this dynamic situation are commendable,” said Lieutenant Dan Murphy, who oversees the Fort Collins Police SWAT Team, in a statement.

Jax remained closed for the day as officials processed the scene.