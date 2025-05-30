Man, 21, accused of robbing Fort Collins bank at gunpoint

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a Fort Collins bank at gunpoint.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), officers were called out for a report of an armed bank robbery at the ENT Credit Union, located at 1107 West Drake Road, just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Staff told investigators that a masked man with a firearm robbed several employees of an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran off.

Officers in the area spotted a man who matched the general description of the suspect, according to FCPS. He was identified as 21-year-old Isaac Meraz and taken into custody.

Meraz was booked into the Larimer County Jail for several charges, including:



Three counts of menacing (Class 4 felony)

Aggravated robbery (Class 3 felony)

Theft over $20,000 (Class 4 felony)

FCPS said Rocky Mountain High School was placed on a secure status for roughly 15 minutes due to the police activity, while the credit union was closed for about three hours.

“As we remain committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe, we want to assure the public that swift action was taken following this armed bank robbery. The suspect was apprehended without further incident, and no injuries were reported. We thank the community and the witnesses for their vigilance and we encourage everyone to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity,” said Assistant Chief Frank Barrett in a statement.

Fort Collins police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Al Wilson at (970) 416-2923.