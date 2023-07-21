Larimer County deputy saves man who was being attacked by dog in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office saved a man who was being attacked by a dog in north Fort Collins Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was driving in the area of Lincoln Avenue and 1st Street around 11:30 a.m. when he noticed a man struggling with a large dog near Buckingham Park. When he got closer, he realized the dog was biting the man, who was not able to escape.

The deputy intervened, while several bystanders tried to help pull the dog away. The group was briefly able to separate the dog from the man, but the dog "re-engaged" and started to attack the man again, the sheriff's office said.

According to the department, after ensuring the safety of the bystanders, the deputy shot and killed the dog. He then rendered aid to the man by applying a tourniquet.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to to the sheriff's office. No one else was hurt.

“Given the severity of the victim’s injuries and ongoing attack, quick and decisive action was necessary,” said Lieutenant Troy Badberg in a statement. “Nobody ever wants to end the life of an animal, and our deputy was forced with making a difficult choice to stop further serious harm to the man being mauled.”

Per department protocol, investigators will conduct an internal review of the deputy's use of force.

Fort Collins Police Services is investigating the circumstances around the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Will Biberos at 970-419-3273.