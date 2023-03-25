Juvenile arrested for aggravated robbery, kidnapping following crime spree

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A juvenile was arrested for aggravated robbery and kidnapping following a crime spree that spanned several days, the Fort Collins Police Services said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Loveland Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking at the Burger King located at 5688 North Garfield Avenue.

The victim was sitting in his white 2009 Ford Fusion when the suspect allegedly approached his window and told him to get out of the vehicle. The suspect lifted his shirt and exposed a handgun in his waistband, according to Fort Collins police.

The victim got out of the car, and the suspect took off with the vehicle, heading northbound on North Garfield Avenue, Fort Collins police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a suspect allegedly displayed a handgun and stole money from the register at a gas station in the 3000 block of South College Avenue in Fort Collins. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving in a white sedan. Investigators determined the white sedan was the 2009 Ford Fusion that was stolen in Loveland Monday, according to Fort Collins police.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the same suspect went to the Kum & Go gas station, located at 115 Knobcone Drive in Loveland. He allegedly displayed a weapon and demanded money and cigarettes. He left the store, got into the white sedan and headed northbound on North Garfield Avenue, according to Fort Collins police.

Loveland officers spotted the vehicle in the area of 71st Street and North Garfield Avenue and attempted the traffic stop. The driver did not stop and kept heading northbound into Fort Collins, police said.

Fort Collins officers then attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled, and officers initiated a pursuit, according to Fort Collins police.

The vehicle crashed into a sign near Riverside Avenue and Mulberry Street. The driver, a juvenile male, got out of the car and ran off. Another occupant, a juvenile female, got out of the car and stayed near it, according to Fort Collins police.

The juvenile female told police the juvenile male pulled up next to her while she was walking earlier in the night. He allegedly pointed a firearm at her and told her to get into the vehicle.

Officers caught up with and arrested the juvenile male, whose age was not released. He was booked for:



Menacing - intimidation from robbery

Aggravated robbery - gun

Strongarm robbery

Second-degree kidnapping - threat of a weapon

Vehicular eluding

Resisting arrest

Menacing - intimidation

Theft

Fort Collins police said a "realistic looking firearm" was found inside the suspect's backpack. Investigators determined it was a BB gun.

“I’m grateful for our officers who apprehended this individual and stopped this dangerous crime spree. The strong partnerships that we have with our Northern Colorado Law Enforcement partners ultimately allow us to serve all of our communities better. Thanks to both the Loveland Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” Fort Collins Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky said in a statement.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Fort Collins Police Detective Allen Benbow at 970-416-2180.