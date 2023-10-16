Watch Now
Jeep disconnects from hitch, crashes into Fort Collins commercial building

Posted at 4:50 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 18:50:31-04

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Jeep that was being hauled disconnected from the hitch and crashed into a commercial building in Fort Collins Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of East Prospect Road.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in the Jeep at the time of the crash, according to the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA).

The PFA said the Jeep is "about halfway into the wall of the building." First responders are working to stabilize the building.

The westbound lane of E. Prospect Road is open but experiencing traffic delays, PFA said.

