Fort Collins to consider water-wise requirements for new commercial developments

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The City of Fort Collins is considering a few changes to its code in an effort to conserve water.

The proposed code changes would require all new commercial development to use water-wise landscaping, more than 50% of which would need to include living plants.

The maximum water budget for landscaping could not exceed 11 gallons per square foot (GPSF), down from 15 GPSF. There would also be new rules for how to water and care for trees.

City of Fort Collins

"What we're hoping to achieve with this code is not all rock, barren landscapes. We're hoping to see landscapes that are full of plant life, that are lush, that are functional, and that are resilient to a hotter and potentially drier climate," said Katie Collins, water conservation specialist for the City of Fort Collins.

The code changes would not impact single-family homes or existing properties. However, it would apply to any new commercial development, including businesses, HOA common spaces, and multi-family properties.

The proposed code changes would supplement the new state law regarding non-functional turf, which goes into effect in January 2026.

City of Fort Collins

While upfront costs can vary depending on the proposed development, the City of Fort Collins projects significant savings.

According to the city, a multi-family housing project that has about 200,000 square feet of landscaping spends about $37,000 per year on maintenance and water. If that landscaping were to be switched to include mostly native grass instead, the city estimates the cost would go down to $1,500 annually.

The Fort Collins City Council has the final say at its meeting Tuesday night. If passed, the new rules would go into effect 10 days later.