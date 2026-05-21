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Fort Collins searching for missing 12-year-old last seen Wednesday evening

Jaylah missing_Photo courtesy of Fort Collins Police Department
Photo courtesy of Fort Collins Police Department
Jaylah missing_Photo courtesy of Fort Collins Police Department
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FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Fort Collins and was last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police said early Thursday.

In a post on social media, the Fort Collins Police Department said the girl, whose name is Jaylah, was last spotted around the 400 block of Hickory Street. This is just north of where Highway 287 crosses the Cache la Poudre River.

She is described as having black hair with blue highlights. She may have black clothing. She is about 100 pounds. Her height was not available.

Fort Collins police are asking anybody who sees somebody matching her description to contact the department at 970-221-6540.

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