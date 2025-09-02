Fort Collins police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen overnight Monday.

Mia, 13, was last seen around midnight Monday near Kirkwood Drive.

She is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and pants.

9/1/25 6:20 p.m. Police are seeking help locating a missing youth. If you have seen Mia or know of her location, please contact Fort Collins Police immediately at 970-221-6540.



Mia is a 13-year-old female who was last seen around midnight near Kirkwood Dr. She is approximately… pic.twitter.com/jLoWe2wN7j — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) September 2, 2025

Anyone with information on Mia's whereabouts is asked to call Fort Collins Police Services at 970-221-6540.