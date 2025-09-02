Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fort Collins police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen overnight Monday.

Mia, 13, was last seen around midnight Monday near Kirkwood Drive.

She is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Anyone with information on Mia's whereabouts is asked to call Fort Collins Police Services at 970-221-6540.

