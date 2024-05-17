Fort Collins police officer responding to crash involved in collision

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins police officer who was responding to a crash was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Horsetooth Road and Timberline Road, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

According to the department, a Fort Collins police officer in a department SUV was responding westbound to another crash when he was involved in a collision with a Hyundai Accent that was traveling southbound. The officer was responding emergent with his lights and sirens on, according to Fort Collins police.

The passenger of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, while the Hyundai's driver was not injured.

The Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded to investigate the crash. The roadway was closed for roughly 4.5 hours while investigators processed the scene, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Phil Morris at 970-221-6555.