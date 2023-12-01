Fort Collins police officer involved in crash while responding to separate crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins police officer was involved in a crash while responding to a separate crash Thursday afternoon.

Fort Collins Police Services said one of its officers was responding to a crash on Mulberry Street by Interstate 25 when it was involved in a crash at the intersection of West Mulberry and South Howes Street around 2:11 p.m.

The department said the officer was traveling eastbound on Mulberry when he collided with a red Honda CR-V that was heading southbound on Howes. The Honda ended up on the southeast corner of the intersection, while the police car slid into a white Fort Transit van that was stopped on Howes facing northbound.

The driver of the Honda — only identified as an adult female — and the police officer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, the officer was in a marked police unit and responding emergent, meaning he had his lights and sirens activated, according to the department.

The Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team is investigating the crash. The eastbound lanes of Mulberry Street were closed between Meldrum and Howes streets for roughly five hours while investigators processed the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer Phillip Morris at 970-416-1165.