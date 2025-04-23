Fort Collins police need help identifying elderly woman found near intersection

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are asking for the public's help in identifying an elderly woman who was found near an intersection Tuesday evening.

In a post on social media, Fort Collins Police Services said the woman was found near the intersection of South Taft Hill Road and West Mulberry Street.

The woman does not know who she is or where she is, according to police. She is safe and with officers.

Earlier this evening, officers responded to a call where an elderly female was located near the intersection of South Taft Hill Road & West Mulberry Street. The female is unsure who she is or where she lives. If you know her, please call police immediately. She is safe and with… pic.twitter.com/eFhdg9vaiJ — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) April 23, 2025

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Fort Collins police at 970-419-3273/