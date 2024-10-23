Fort Collins man convicted of distributing drugs to minors, sexually assaulting one of them

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man was convicted of distributing drugs to minors and sexually assaulting one of them.

On Tuesday, Jose Luis Ramos was found guilty of 11 counts, including sexual assault (10-year age difference) and a variety of drug charges.

According to the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Fort Collins Police Services began investigating Ramos in late 2023 for alleged drug distribution due to "unusual traffic" that was coming in and out of his home.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Ramos's home and determined several minors had been receiving drugs from Ramos, the DA's office said. Investigators also discovered that Ramos, then 46, had "groomed and sexually assaulted" one of the minors, a 15-year-old, according to the district attorney's office.

Ramos was arrested on Dec. 15, 2023, for multiple drug felonies. He was eventually charged with sexual assault and additional drug-related charges.

Following a 6-day trial that included 20 prosecution witnesses, Ramos was found guilty of the following charges:



Sexual assault — 10-year age difference (Class 6 felony)

Two counts of distribution of marijuana to a minor (Class 4 drug felony)

Two counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor (Class 1 drug felony)

Distribution of a controlled substance — special offender firearm (Class 1 drug felony)

Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (Class 1 misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 drug misdemeanor)

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender (Class 5 felony)

“I am proud of our team: attorneys, victim advocates, investigators, legal staff, and law enforcement partners who ensured we held Jose Ramos accountable,” said 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin in a statement. “His repeated manipulation and exploitation of children is truly reprehensible. The jurors in this case clearly saw what we did, that Jose Ramos is a threat to this community and I'm thankful we can honor these victims by putting a stop to it.”

Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Collins police at 970-221-6540.