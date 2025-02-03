Fort Collins man, 40, arrested for the alleged creation, possession of child sexual abuse material

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man was arrested for the alleged creation and possession of thousands of photos and videos of child sexual abuse.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said its investigation began in August 2023 after it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). According to the tip, an unknown person in unincorporated Larimer County had images showing the sexual abuse of young children.

Investigators identified Christopher Kyle Shaffar, 40, of Fort Collins as the suspect. Authorities executed a search warrant at Shaffar's home in November 2023.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators found more than 3,700 sexually graphic images and videos of infants, children and teens. LCSO said Shaffar knew and had contact with two of the children featured in the photos.

Shaffar was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child - manufacturing child sexual abuse materials (Class 3 felony), sexual exploitation of a child - possession of child sexual abuse materials - videos (Class 5 felony), sexual exploitation of a child - possession of child sexual abuse materials - images (Class 5 felony), unlawful sexual contact (Class 4 felony) and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification (Class 6 felony). He was booked into the Larimer County Jail in late January 2025 and issued a $400,000 cash-only bond, according to the sheriff's office.

“These cases are tough cases to work on a lot of levels,” said Sgt. Tyson Russell, who leads the LCSO Criminal Impact Unit, in a statement. “Fortunately, we have a strong team that’s constantly working to get predators off the street.”

Anyone with information about Shaffar or the investigation is asked to call Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.