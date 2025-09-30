Fort Collins is dismissing nearly 500 speed radar camera citations due to vendor printing error

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Some Fort Collins residents who were issued a driving citation earlier this month from a speed radar camera won’t have to pay the fine, a spokesperson with the city’s police department said Tuesday.

Police were made aware of the issue last week, after the vendor of the speed radar cameras, Verra Mobility, discovered that they had misprinted 477 citations from a camera radar unit on W. Prospect Road near the intersection with Prospect Lane.

The citations, which did not include information like the registered owner of the vehicle, the vehicle make or model, or specific information about the violation, occurred between Sept. 4 and Sept. 17, according to a spokesperson with Fort Collins Police Services.

Verra Mobility, realizing the mistake they had made, then mailed completed citations to registered vehicle owners, the spokesperson said.

Officials from the police department on Tuesday, however, said that they recognize the frustration the mistake may have caused in some drivers, especially because of the recent rise in scams involving law enforcement.

“To address any confusion or concern this printing error may have raised for those who were cited, the City Attorney’s Office is dismissing citations that were impacted,” the police department spokesperson said.

Citations issued between the dates mentioned above will be dismissed and drivers will not have to pay the fine, regardless of whether drivers received a misprinted or completed citation.

Residents who have already paid were asked to contact the Fort Collins Municipal Court by email at cameraradar@fcgov.com, so they can be provided with refund information. Officials stressed this only applied to tickets within that timeframe that were not printed with the registered owner, vehicle, or violation information.

Anyone who may have questions about the status of a camera radar citation they received related to this intersection was asked to contact Fort Collins Municipal Court.

Anyone with general questions about the camera radar program should contact the FCPS Camera Radar Coordinator, Stephan Sparacio, at 970-416-2236.