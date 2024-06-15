Fort Collins celebrates Juneteenth with events throughout the weekend

A Juneteenth celebration in Fort Collins offers the chance to learn an important piece of history while having fun.

The event spans the entire weekend and includes concerts, a community celebration, and a church service. Organizers said the event is all about visibility.

"The visibility of the Black community in Fort Collins," said Phil Donaldson, chair of the Fort Collins Juneteenth Celebration. "It's this big event, one of the big events of the year where we get to shine, share our culture as well."

Several people worked together to bring the event to life.

The Community Celebration at Foothills Mall will take place at 215 E. Foothills Parkway on Saturday. There will be a Black and brown-owned vendor market, food trucks, live entertainment, face painting, educational opportunities and more.

Foothills Mall will host Church on the Lawn on Sunday.

Bridgette Johnson, who is on the event's planning committee, said the event helps the community have important conversations about our nation's history.

"We need to continue to talk," said Johnson. "Talk about the stories and speak to our youth, so these stories are not lost."

To learn more about the event, click here.