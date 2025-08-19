Former Poudre School District counselor arrested for alleged sexual assault of student

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A former Poudre School District counselor is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and sexually assaulting them several times.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said it received a report in July that a former counselor had an inappropriate relationship with a student while employed with the district. An investigation was then launched into Cassandra Poncelow, 40, who was employed with PSD from 2007 to 2024.

According to police, Poncelow engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student for several years and sexually assaulted the student on multiple occasions off campus.

The victim was a juvenile at the time of the crimes but is now an adult, according to FCPS.

Fort Collins Police Services

Poncelow was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including:



Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - pattern of abuse (Class 3 felony)

Criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of children (Class 4 felony)

Aggravated sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist (Class 4 felony)

Sexual assault (Class 4 felony)

Poncelow also faces a crime of violence sentence enhancer, according to police.

FCPS stated that PSD has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

Detectives believe there could be more victims or witnesses of alleged criminal behavior related to Poncelow. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cole Giandomenico at 970-221-6558 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

“We are actively working to support the victim and ensure accountability, knowing that cases like this deeply affect not only those directly involved but the entire community," said FCPS Lieutenant Sara Lynd in a statement. "Our priority remains centered on the victim's well-being and the thoroughness of this investigation. I am appreciative of the diligent efforts by our Crimes Against Persons detectives in this case."