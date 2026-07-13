Fire briefly forced evacuations east of Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations were briefly in place for a fire burning just east of the southern end of Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins on Monday. All evacuation orders have been lifted as of 1:37 p.m.

The mandatory evacuations were issued for all residents south of Horsetooth Road and west of Taft Hill Road, including County Road 38E and Hidden Springs Road. They are no longer in place.

The below map shows the current evacuations for this fire.



Voluntary evacuations were also briefly ordered for W. Prospect Road south to W. Horsetooth Road, and S. Taft Hill Road west to S. Overland Trail, but these have been lifted.

Alerts about this fire were first sent out at 1:13 p.m. Monday.

The cause of this fire is not yet known.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.