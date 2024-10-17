CSU lifts shelter-in-place following search for aggravated assault suspect

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University lifted its campus-wide shelter-in-place Wednesday evening following a search for an aggravated assault suspect.

An aggravated assault with a knife was reported near Laurel Hall on the Oval Wednesday evening. The CSU campus was told to shelter in place around 8:50 p.m. as authorities searched for the suspect.

Officers from CSU PD and the Fort Collins Police Services searched the campus but did not find the suspect. Authorities believe he left the campus.

CSU said the suspect is a white man in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a black backpack.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 9:20 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call CSU PD at 970-491-6425.

CSU said this incident is not connected to an earlier incident that occurred at Laurel Village Wednesday morning.