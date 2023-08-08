CSU, Marvel Fusion to construct $150M laser and fusion research facility through new partnership

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University is set to partner with Germany-based Marvel Fusion to construct a $150 million laser and fusion research facility on the university's Foothills Campus.

The CSU System Board of Governors is finalizing the financial details of the partnership, according to a release from the university.

The facility will serve as a hub for research into inertial fusion energy, lasers and photonics and high-energy density physics. It will be located near the university's existing Advanced Beam Laboratory, which was built in 2013 on the Foothills Campus.

The university said the new facility and partnership will create opportunities in many areas, including medical imaging, clean fusion energy and microelectronics.

“CSU has been at the forefront of laser research for many years, and this new partnership would cement the university as an international leader in an area of laser science that has the potential to deliver profound benefits to our planet for generations,” CSU President Amy Parsons said in a statement. “The project aims to open up new avenues of research and exploration for students and faculty, and drive meaningful, long-term benefits to Fort Collins and the state.”

The new hub will feature at least three unique laser systems, and will be designed to accommodate expansion and additional lasers in the future.

Marvel Fusion focuses on the commercial application of fusion energy, according to its website. The company will use the Fort Collins facility to advance its fusion approach, CSU said in its release.

“This public-private partnership sets the global standard for laser-based fusion research, propelling the development of a safe, clean, and reliable energy source. It is an incredible step forward for Marvel Fusion and a testament to our success and vision,” said Moritz von der Linden, CEO of Marvel Fusion, in a statement. “Working with the world-class team at CSU over the past two years has been invaluably productive. We are immensely grateful for the trust and support of CSU, the State of Colorado, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s ongoing support through the LaserNetUS program.”

CSU is a member of the Department of Energy's LaserNetUS program, a network of laser research facilities. The department is giving the university $12.5 million in funding for "laser upgrade prototyping and increased LaserNetUS support," according to CSU.

Officials hope to open the facility in 2026.