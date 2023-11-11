Watch Now
CBI issues Senior Alert for 83-year-old woman who walked away from her Fort Collins apartment

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
MARIA JUSU NEVAREZ-DEMARQUEZ
Posted at 10:29 PM, Nov 10, 2023
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for an 83-year-old woman who walked away from her Fort Collins apartment Friday.

Maria Jusu Nevarez-Demarquez, 83, was last seen walking from her apartment in the area of West Plum Street and South Taft Hill Road around 4:15 p.m.

Nevarez-Demarquez is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 135 pounds with gray-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, dark jeans and purple/blue shoes.

CBI said Nevarez-Demarquez has cognitive impairment and may believe she is in another country visiting deceased relatives.

The Poudre Fire Authority deployed its drones to help in the search.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Fort Collins Police Department at 970-221-6540.

