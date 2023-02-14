Bicyclist dies from his injuries following crash at Fort Collins intersection

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A bicyclist has died after he was hit by a minivan at a Fort Collins intersection Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 11:39 a.m. at the intersection of East Harmony Road and McMurry Avenue, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

According to police, a silver 2014 Toyota Sienna was stopped at a red light at the intersection. When the light turned green, the truck began to go and collided with a bicyclist who was traveling southbound on McMurry Avenue, crossing Harmony, Fort Collins police said. The driver of the Sienna stayed at the scene.

Multiple witnesses confirmed the Sienna had the right of way, according to Fort Collins police.

The bicyclist — an adult male — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and later succumbed to his injuries. The Larimer County Coroner will release his identity at a later time.

“Unfortunately, this is our second fatal crash in as many days, involving a bicyclist. We recognize how hard these events can be for the friends and families of those involved and encourage everyone to follow the rules of the road to ensure everyone’s safety,” Sergeant Mike Avrech said in a statement.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer Brandon Barnes at (970) 221-6842.