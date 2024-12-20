Baby Jesus figurine that was stolen from Fort Collins nativity returned after four days

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — After four days, it seems the person who stole a central part of a Fort Collins nativity has seen the error of their ways.

The Baby Jesus figurine was reportedly stolen from the Old Town Square Nativity sometime Sunday. The Fort Collins Police Services took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday afternoon to announce that the statuette was anonymously dropped off at Poudre Fire Authority Station #1.

Fort Collins Police Services

Attached to the figurine was a note that said, "I am really sorry. I made a dumb mistake in the moment. It won't happen again."

Fort Collins Police Services

Fort Collins police said no further information about the suspect has been obtained.