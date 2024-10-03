Authorities conduct 129 traffic stops on 'aggressive' motorists during Fort Collins enforcement operation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities conducted 129 traffic stops on "aggressive" drivers and motorcyclists during an enforcement operation in Fort Collins and Larimer County last week, the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) announced Wednesday.

Fort Collins police partnered with Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to target "aggressive driving behaviors" during an operation on Sept. 27. The department said it focused on "driving actions that endanger the motoring public," such as street racing.

During the operation, authorities conducted 129 traffic stops. About 40% of those stops involved motorcycles, according to FCPS. Three people were arrested for driving under the influence, while one person was arrested on a warrant.

Fort Collins police said 44 citations were issued, including one to a driver who was traveling at 99 mph in a 55 mph zone.

“Nowhere within city limits or Larimer County is 99 miles per hour an acceptable or legal driving speed,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda in a statement. “We appreciate partnerships with our law enforcement neighbors, which allow us to blanket the area with concentrated pressure and amplify the message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated.”