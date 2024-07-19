Aurora man arrested in Fort Collins for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An Aurora man, 60, was arrested after he traveled to Fort Collins to allegedly engage in sexual acts with an underage girl.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, an investigation began after Roger Leon Estergaard, 60, engaged with an underage online persona. Following several conversations, Estergaard allegedly traveled to Fort Collins "with the idea he was contacting a juvenile female to engage in sexual acts," according to police.

Estergaard was taken into custody Thursday after he arrived at the predetermined meeting location. He was arrested for internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child.

“The kind of diligent work these teams did to secure Estergaard is commendable. It takes an extensive amount of patience and thorough investigation to pursue leads and orchestrate an arrest like this,” said FCPS Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky in a statement. “There is great satisfaction when we can report to the community we have removed this kind of contemplated and planned predatory sexual behavior.”