Art show showcasing Black, African American culture returns to northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Collectors and enthusiasts can peruse and purchase original artwork from Black and African American artists during the fifth-annual The Beauty Of Blackness Fine Art Show in northern Colorado.

This year, the show is being held at the historic Opera Galleria in Fort Collins from Thursday through Sunday.

Richard Butler

Founder, Louise Cutler promises the show will be an unforgettable celebration of Black America's creativity, culture, and artistic excellence.

"It is a fine arts show that actually represents Black American artists as well as African American artists. We focus on all original work so that when a collector comes in, they’re buying original pieces, one-of-a-kind pieces," said Cutler.

Richard Butler

"I love having it here in this area because it represents a really small portion of Fort Collins. But by representing that small portion, we're actually enlightening, giving life to the Black American community here in Fort Collins," said Cutler.

Deborah Shedrick is the featured artist for the show. She characterizes her art as a "free-style" and unique to her. Shedrick, along with her art collection, traveled from Alabama to take part in this show.

Richard Butler Art by Deborah Shedrick

"I've done this show maybe three or four times. It's about beauty. I see beauty in the most minute things. I believe everybody has some aspect of beauty, whether they think it or not, and I try to capture that," said Shedrick.

Danis Turcaz is a local artist who was discovered by Cutler last year. Originally from Cuba, he and his family relocated to Fort Collins two years ago.

This show is Turcaz's debut to the world. He fell in love with art as a child, and to this day, his mother is still an inspiration for most of his work.

Richard Butler Art by Danis Turcaz

"My mom is my life. She is my star. I'm putting [in] all my passion and my feelings. I hope all people like my work," said Turcaz.

"The reason you should come out to the Beauty of Blackness Fine Art show is to come and support these amazing artists and what they do, and to purchase some of their work because there's nothing like purchasing original artwork," said Cutler.

For more information about the show, click here.