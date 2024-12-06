19-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting man during October house party in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 19-year-old was arrested nearly two months after he allegedly shot a man during a house party in Fort Collins.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Butch Cassidy Drive just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 19 for a report of multiple gunshots. While officers were heading to the scene, a person called 911 to report that they had been shot and they were in a vehicle at a different location. Officers responded to both the shooting location and the location of the vehicle.

When officers arrived at the vehicle location, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The vehicle also had several bullet holes, according to Fort Collins police.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators determined that a physical fight broke out during a house party in the 400 block of Butch Cassidy Drive. FCPS said the fight then escalated to a shooting.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Joe Sanchez II, 19, as the suspect. The teen was arrested on Thursday evening for several charges:



Two counts of attempted first-degree murder (Class 1 felony)

First-degree assault (Class 3 felony)

Attempted first-degree assault (Class 4 felony)

Prohibited use of weapons

Unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon

Harassment

“Our investigative teams are tenacious in their pursuit of justice, particularly when it comes to crimes of violence against people. I’m thankful for the work that these detectives did on this case to identify and arrest this suspect,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky in a statement.

Anyone with information about this case who has not already spoken to police is asked to call the FCPS tip line at 970-416-2825. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.