Missing Federal Heights 13-year-old found safe, CBI says

Missing person located graphic
Denver7
Posted at 10:18 PM, Mar 28, 2023
UPDATE: The missing 13-year-old has been found safe, according to CBI. The Endangered Missing Alert has been deactivated.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a Federal Heights 13-year-old who may be in crisis.

The teen was last seen around 3:31 p.m. Tuesday walking eastbound across Huron Street north of 84th Avenue.

The teen is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve black sweatshirt with a circular Wind Cave National Park logo, a turquoise backpack and dark-colored shoes. She may have a blue face mask on.

In the alert, CBI said the teen may be in crisis and authorities are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Federal Heights Police Department at 303-428-8538.

