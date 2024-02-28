CBI issues alert for missing 56-year-old man last seen in Federal Heights

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 56-year-old man with cognitive impairments.

Roy Wilzbach, 56, was last seen walking in the 2500 block of West 91st Place in Federal Heights around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Wilzbach is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue long-sleeve shirt, white shoes and a beanie. His hair was in a ponytail.

CBI said Wilzbach has cognitive impairments and mental health issues.

Anyone with information about Wilzbach's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Federal Heights Police Department 303-428-8538.