Erie man, 34, arrested for alleged possession, distribution of child sexual abuse material

ERIE, Colo. — A 34-year-old Erie man was arrested Tuesday for the alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced.

Richard Sackschewsky, 34, was booked into the Boulder County Jail for one count of sexual exploitation of a child - distribution (Class 3 felony), two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession (Class 4 felonies) and one count of sexual exploitation of a child - possession (Class 5 felony).

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Authorities executed a search warrant at Sackschewsky's home in the 1600 block of Meachum Way in Erie on Nov. 16 and seized several electronic devices.

The sheriff's office said "multiple files were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child" on Sackschewsky's devices.

Sackschewsky was booked into the Boulder County Jail with no bond.