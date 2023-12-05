4 sergeants, 1 officer no longer with Erie PD following 'internal complaint of misconduct'

ERIE, Colo. — Four sergeants and one officer are no longer with the Erie Police Department following an "internal complaint of misconduct," Chief Lee Mathis announced Monday.

In a message posted to the police department's social media page and website, Mathis said he became aware of "incidents involving misconduct by some members of our department while on duty." An internal investigation began on Oct. 10.

The chief said the misconduct was not criminal, but it "did not reflect the values of our department and could have been damaging to our work environment." No further details were provided.

"We recognize that accountability is crucial for maintaining the public's trust, and will always hold our officers and staff to a high standard," Mathis said.

The department has adequate staffing to respond to calls for service, according to Mathis. The department will be moving "as quickly as possible" to fill the five vacancies.

"As a member of this community, I want you all to know our police department is dedicated to fostering a professional, respectful, and safe working environment for all," Mathis said. "Our duty is to uphold the trust you place in us and to protect and serve this Town."