Two killed, another injured after car crashes into traffic light box and pole in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Two men were killed and a woman was injured after the car they were in crashed into a traffic light box and pole in Englewood late Thursday night.

Police said Friday morning the crash happened at S. Broadway and E. Centennial Ave. at around 10:06 p.m.

At the scene, police found a single vehicle that had struck a traffic light box and pole while going northbound on South Broadway.

The men were declared dead at the scene, while a woman passenger sustained a serious injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her conditions remains unknown at this time.

South Broadway was closed in both directions from W. Lehow Ave. to W. Rafferty Gardens Ave. for several hours while police investigated the crash.

The identities of both men will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once family is notified, police said.

Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the deadly crash, investigators said.

Anyone who witnessed any portion of this incident is asked to please contact Englewood Police Detective A. Saari at 303-762-2464 with additional information.