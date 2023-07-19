Watch Now
Police shoot suspect during tactical operation in Englewood

Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 23:48:37-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a tactical operation escalated to a police shooting in Englewood Tuesday evening.

The Englewood Police Department put out a tweet at 3:11 p.m. about a tactical operation in the 4100 block of South Cherokee Street. A department spokesperson told Denver7 that officers went to arrest a wanted party when they barricaded themselves.

The department's SWAT Team and "additional resources" were called out to the area, according to Englewood police.

Around 4:21 p.m., Englewood PD announced West Oxford Avenue was closed between South Bannock Street and South Delaware Street.

At 9:12 p.m., the department said the incident has turned into a police shooting and called it a "very active scene."

A spokesperson said a suspect was shot. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

No officers were injured, according to Englewood PD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

