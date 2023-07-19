Police shoot suspect during tactical operation in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a tactical operation escalated to a police shooting in Englewood Tuesday evening.

The Englewood Police Department put out a tweet at 3:11 p.m. about a tactical operation in the 4100 block of South Cherokee Street. A department spokesperson told Denver7 that officers went to arrest a wanted party when they barricaded themselves.

Englewood Police are currently engaged in a tactical operation in the 4100 Block of S. Cherokee Street. A reverse 911 has been sent out to neighbors to shelter in place. Please stay out of the area until further notice. No further information will be released at this time. pic.twitter.com/sJdVjXfigO — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) July 18, 2023

The department's SWAT Team and "additional resources" were called out to the area, according to Englewood police.

Around 4:21 p.m., Englewood PD announced West Oxford Avenue was closed between South Bannock Street and South Delaware Street.

At 9:12 p.m., the department said the incident has turned into a police shooting and called it a "very active scene."

Update 9:12 p.m. - The incident on S. Cherokee Street has turned into an Officer Involved Shooting. We will provide more information as it becomes available. This is a very active scene. Please avoid the area until further notice. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) July 19, 2023

A spokesperson said a suspect was shot. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

No officers were injured, according to Englewood PD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.