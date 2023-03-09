Police: Englewood officers discover evidence of child pornography during welfare check

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 73-year-old man faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child after Englewood police officers allegedly discovered evidence of child pornography during a welfare check, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Officers and mental health responders were called out to 1401 East Girard Place around 3:15 p.m. on March 2 for a welfare check for Homer Daniel Lewis, 73.

While inside the home, officers "observed evidence of child pornography in plain view," according to Englewood police.

Detectives were called to the scene, and Lewis was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. He was taken to the Arapahoe County Jail, and later released on a personal recognizance bond, according to Englewood PD.

Authorities executed a search warrant on March 3 and found additional evidence, police said.

Lewis failed to appear in court Wednesday, where he was formally charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis, and he was taken into custody at his home around 2:24 p.m.

The department is asking anyone with information about this case to call the non-emergent line at 303-761-7410.