Mountain lion spotted in Englewood, police say

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A mountain lion was reportedly spotted Friday night in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue in Englewood, according to the police department.

In a Facebook post, Englewood PD said it is not uncommon for cats to travel along open space and creeks.

"Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive animals. People rarely get more than a brief glimpse of a mountain lion," the department said.

Englewood police went on to give a couple tips from Colorado Parks and Wildlife if you do spot a mountain lion:

• Make lots of noise if you come into contact with one, especially at dusk or dawn.

• Install outdoor lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one is present.

• Closely supervise children whenever playing outdoors. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.

• Keep your pets under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. Do not leave pet food outside as it attracts smaller rodents and racoons that are eaten by lions. Store garbage securely.

If you spot a mountain lion, call Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 303-297-1192. Mountain lion sightings in Englewood can also be reported to the police department at 303-761-7410.