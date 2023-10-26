Man, 52, wanted in connection to deadly Englewood shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Acoma Street around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Investigators identified the suspect as Joseph Michael Devivo, 52. The shooting was an isolated incident, and the suspect and victim knew each other, according to Englewood police.

Devivo is wanted for second-degree murder. He is described as a white male,, 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Devivo's whereabouts is asked to call the department at 303-761-7410.