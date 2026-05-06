Englewood's CAFE 180 returns to no-cost meals in dining room to build community

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As a spring storm rolls in, advocates helping to end homelessness are mobilizing to make sure those who are most vulnerable stay safe.

Cold rainy days like Tuesday can be especially tough for people like John Maki.

"I usually try to find something overhead, an awning," Maki said. "You sit on rocks, then you get thrown out. You sit on a curbside, they chase you."

Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter sat with Maki while he enjoyed a no-cost lunch inside CAFE 180 in Englewood.

"It's a nice environment. The food is — I say it's better than any place," he said.

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CAFE 180 has been a long time resource for those experiencing homelessness and for community members wanting to help the cause.

"Our founder started CAFE 180 because she had a heart for food and bringing people together, and a belief that all people deserve really good, nourishing food," said Sarah Lesyinski, CAFE 180's executive director.

Over the years, the mission has remained the same, but the type of work has looked a little different depending on what the community needed.

Initially, the model was that if someone couldn't afford a meal, they could work in the kitchen to pay it off.

"About a year and a half ago, we had to kind of regroup," Lesyinksi explained.

The dining room closed to free meals and they instead used their kitchen to cook meals for large distribution events with community partners that offered several types of resources to those looking for help.

"Now we're seeing the need is expanding even more, so we decided to do both," Lesyinski said.

She described the scene at CAFE 180 on Tuesday slower than a typical day, since a lot of their regular customers were offered resources ahead of the snow storm.

"We're so grateful for a partner called HAAT Force is just up the street from us that does motel vouchers," she said.

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Even so, there was a steady stream of customers all during lunch hour.

"As you can see in the restaurant, there is a lot of need," Lesyinski said.

The business model for CAFE 180 now is whoever can pay for their own meal does so, and 100% of the proceeds from that meal help cover the cost of someone's meal who can't afford it.

"It's a good thing they reopened," Maki said.

The work is possible due to donations and teams of volunteers.

"It's an opportunity to give back and really help the community," said Scott Reeh, a CAFE 180 kitchen volunteer.

For those who can now have a meal, indoors, with dignity, it can mean the end to hunger and the beginning of hope.

"It reminds you that you're actually maybe going to recover from all this homelessness," Maki said.

CAFE 180 is located at 3315 S. Broadway in Englewood.