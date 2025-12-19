Englewood family desperate for answers a year after a hit-and-run crash kills Colorado nurse

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The night of Dec. 6, 2024, Cameron Hurley had a feeling in his gut that something bad had happened. He called his wife and kids to check in on them.

"I was getting this phone call that kept coming through while I was on the phone with those guys," he said.

It turns out, the call was coming from a detective with the Englewood Police Department.

"He had let me know that mom had passed, and to come down to the Swedish Hospital Emergency Room," Hurley remembered.

Hurley is his mother's only son. He had recently convinced her to move from Manitou Springs to the Denver Metro area to be closer to him and the grandkids. That was six months before her death.

Denver7

"She was my best friend, like we were side by side. Pretty much my whole lifetime," he said.

Jean Hacker, Hurley's mom, had been a nurse as far back as he can remember.

"She loved taking care of people and trying to serve the community to make it a better place. Super heartwarming and just a lovely person to be around," he said.

She was leaving work after a shift at Swedish on Dec. 6, 2024. It was just after 6:30 p.m. and she was nearly in her car parked on Logan near Floyd when a driver crashed into her, killing her and leaving her behind.

"That sense of home was kind of gone, because mom had always been home. So it was just like a huge tragic loss," said Hurley.

His family is desperate for any clues as to what happened and who was responsible. Unfortunately, police say the initial evidence available was minimal.

"This was not right at an intersection, so there's not a lot of cameras or anything like that. We check the area for Ring doorbells and see if anybody had any any videos there. There is kind of spotty footage of video during that time frame, but not anything that actually showed what exactly happened," said Sgt. Ed Disner with the Englewood Police Department.

Denver7 S. Logan Street near Swedish Medical Center where Jean Hacker was killed in a hit and run crash

With the little evidence they had, investigators have narrowed down the suspect car to a White Toyota 4Runner, could be between the years 2015-2024.

Other than that, one year later, there have been no leads. They need the community's help to solve this case.

"I'm feeling that someone probably saw something but just wasn't able to recollect it or come forward," said Hurley.

Disner said the detective on this case has taken the matter very personally and is wanting to bring closure to Hurley and his family.

"It's difficult for the detectives as well, because you don't want to put down a case that you can't solve," said Disner.

Investigators say no tip is too small to help bring some closure to this family.

Call Englewood Police at 303-761-7410 or contact Crime Stoppers if you want to remain anonymous at 720-913-7867.